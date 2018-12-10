WEATHER

Snow totals: Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'

The latest snow totals from this weekend's storm

Snow started falling early Sunday morning, blanketing much of North Carolina by the time the sun rose.

Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.

RDU averages just under 7 inches of snow per season. RDU averages 0.6 inches of snow in December.

RDU received 7 inches of snow on Sunday. The area is now tied for the third highest daily snowfall amount in December.



Seven inches of snow is the most snow at the airport January 2-3, 2002, when about 11 inches fell.

"We've had our entire winter average in one day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

The December snow storm is not over, but snowfall amounts are already adding up.
As of 2 p.m., some areas in the ABC11 viewing area have seen as much as 14 inches of snow accumulation.

Snowfall totals:

  • Person County: 14 inches

  • Wake County: 8-9 inches (in parts)

  • Alamance County: 11 inches

  • Durham County: 12 inches

  • Granville/Vance County: 10 inches

  • Orange County: 10.5 inches

  • Halifax County: 7 inches

  • Johnston County: 3.8 inches


    Drone footage of Brier Creek in Raleigh



    National Weather Service has a complete list of snowfall totals here.

    Those snow totals may make you think we're now done for the winter, but Big Weather warns that is probably not the case.

    "This is typically a snow that we'd see...in January and February. We're just getting this one early this year. But I don't think we're done by any means. I still think we have winter to go through."

    This is one of the biggest snow storms our area has ever seen in early December.

    Dec. 9, 2018 will go in the record books as one of the largest early December snow storms in our area.



    NCDOT is out in force treating major roads, but they remain slick and potentially dangerous. Secondary roads are even more dangerous.

    That means you should avoid leaving your house, if possible.

    Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are just three of the school districts who have already announced they will not have classes Monday. Other school closings will be reported here, when they are announced.

    Winter storm pushes out of Raleigh, wintry mix still possible
    Warming Week Ahead
    12'' of snow blankets parts of Raleigh-Durham
    LIST: Schools, businesses closed due to winter weather
