Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.
RDU averages just under 7 inches of snow per season. RDU averages 0.6 inches of snow in December.
RDU received 7 inches of snow on Sunday. The area is now tied for the third highest daily snowfall amount in December.
The 7” of snow @RDUAirport ties for the 3rd most snow in a December day on record! #NCsnowchat #ABC11— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 9, 2018
Seven inches of snow is the most snow at the airport January 2-3, 2002, when about 11 inches fell.
"We've had our entire winter average in one day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
The December snow storm is not over, but snowfall amounts are already adding up.
As of 2 p.m., some areas in the ABC11 viewing area have seen as much as 14 inches of snow accumulation.
Snowfall totals:
National Weather Service has a complete list of snowfall totals here.
Those snow totals may make you think we're now done for the winter, but Big Weather warns that is probably not the case.
"This is typically a snow that we'd see...in January and February. We're just getting this one early this year. But I don't think we're done by any means. I still think we have winter to go through."
This is one of the biggest snow storms our area has ever seen in early December.
NCDOT is out in force treating major roads, but they remain slick and potentially dangerous. Secondary roads are even more dangerous.
That means you should avoid leaving your house, if possible.
Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are just three of the school districts who have already announced they will not have classes Monday. Other school closings will be reported here, when they are announced.
