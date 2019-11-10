Weather

Record-breaking cold temps possible this week

After a cold and frosty start, high pressure will promote plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rebounding into the lower 60s.

Even though we will be about 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer compared to yesterday, high temperatures this afternoon will still be a few degrees below average for early November.

High pressure will be sliding off the Eastern Seaboard today, and we can thank the southwest flow around the back side of that departing high for the milder temperatures.

A light southwest flow tonight will prevent temperatures from getting as cold as last night, some high clouds may sneak in toward daybreak.

A cold front will near the spine of the Appalachians late Monday. Out ahead of this front we will have a warmer day with sunshine mixing with some high and midlevel cloudiness. All-in-all not a bad day for November.
The cold front will cross the area later Monday night with a bit of rain possible toward daybreak. There can be a period of rain behind the front Tuesday, mainly in the morning.

With the front off to the east and gusty northerly winds taking over, cold air will be rushing into the Triangle, with our high temperature reached in the morning.

Temperatures will steadily drop heading through the afternoon hours and will likely dip into the upper 30s by evening.

High pressure settles in Tuesday night with winds gradually diminishing, although it will turn out very cold with near record-breaking temperatures. The record low Tuesday night is 23 degrees set in 1977.

The core of the cold will be over us Wednesday morning, so despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb much above 40, a good 20-25 degrees below average for this time of the year!
Wednesday night could be another near record low night.

High pressure will remain anchored in place Thursday and Friday, but the intense cold will begin to fade with temperatures slowly moderating, but remaining well below average. A storm may develop off the Southeast coast later Thursday into Friday, but as of now it looks like this system will be heading far enough out to sea to not significantly impact our weather, but may bring an increase in cloud cover and perhaps some showers east of the Interstate-95 corridor.

There will also be an increase in surf and a threat for rip currents toward the end of the week with this developing storm.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart


