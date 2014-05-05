Scattered storms could bring downpours today

There is a Cat 2 risk (Slight) risk for flooding from rainfall in the next 24 hours according to the @NWSWPC We also could see damaging winds this afternoon/evening (Tuesday). #StayWeatherAware today pic.twitter.com/1U8NkqYSIK — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) September 29, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The models never really had a good handle on how this dynamic situation will to play out later today. They are in good agreement now that we have two rounds of precipitation to affect the area today, the first this morning, followed by the second with the approach of a strong cold front tonight.That front is currently pushing through the Tennessee Valley with limited precipitation. We also have an area of showers out ahead of that has developed in the moist south-southwesterly flow out ahead of the front. There is already some hefty thunderstorm activity down near Wilmington, and this will lift northward.This shower and thunderstorm activity blows up this morning southeast of the Triangle where the moisture is more plentiful. However, it may brush areas east of Raleigh through early this afternoon before moving away to the east. The heaviest storms remain east of us. This is steered away as we see another line of shower/thunderstorm activity pushing through the Appalachians.They approach from the west late in the day into this evening, and will give us our best chance of severe weather as moisture deepens across the Triangle and heights crash with the arrival of the front. A marginal risk remains in effect over the area, with wind likely to be the biggest threat with these storms.There will also be downpours, and these could cause localized flooding as well.Once these push through the area, we are largely done with any precipitation. We begin to dry out later tonight, though a shower cannot be ruled out.The models today have come around to the idea that there is only one low that spins up along the front as it moves eastward across the area; this is good news for tomorrow's weather as it means the front is already along the coast at the start of the day tomorrow, and just keeps on heading east and out to sea. This allows much drier air to move into the region with west to northwest flow aloft, and the sun comes out in the afternoon. It turns out to be mild, back into the low 70s, with low humidity.This dry air and sunshine will hold on Thursday with a westerly flow.There will be a second front trying to move in from the northwest on Thursday night and it moves away by early Friday. High pressure will then build in for a dry weekend. There could be a front approaching from the northwest on Sunday, and moisture along a coastal trough/front with a weak wave of low pressure, but for now we look safely in between those both Sunday and Monday.Have a great Tuesday and stay weather aware today!Big Weather