Few Showers Monday

After a very nice late January day today, the nice weather will be briefly interrupted for tomorrow as a weak wave of low pressure moves across the region. Not a washout by any means, but it will be a more dreary day with plenty of clouds and a few showers, especially in the afternoon hours.Showers will quickly exit early tomorrow evening, with another nice, calm and sunny January day is on tap for Tuesday. Wednesday, another area of low pressure will slide through the Southeast. Clouds will thicken again and it will be a slightly cooler day with a weak northeast flow and more clouds. Without the sunshine it will feel even more raw as compared to Tuesday. At this time, it looks like most of the precipitation will remain south of the area, although a couple of showers can't be ruled out in far southern portions of the viewing area late in the day into the evening hours.Some sunshine looks to return Thursday. Winds are expected to be more north to north-northeast, so this should prevent a situation where we get wedged in with widespread low-level clouds, although closer to the mountains this could still remain a concern and if the center of high pressure remains a little farther north and surface winds turn a bit more easterly then perhaps the Triangle won't end up with much sun either. Even so, it won't be completely sunny either as the cooler air aloft over the region will at least promote a mix of clouds and sun.Thursday night into Friday a stronger storm system will take shape along or just off of the Gulf Coast and head toward the Southeast Atlantic Coast. This will turn us to more of an east to southeast flow and clouds will thicken across the state with the onshore flow. Still a lot of uncertainty with whether rain will actually make it into the Triangle with this storm and when. Guidance varies between a storm going off of the Southeast coast and out to sea, sparing the Triangle of any rain; or a big coastal storm that turns up the Eastern Seaboard, with potentially heavy rain across the area Friday night into Saturday morning.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell