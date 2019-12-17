Weather

Severe weather risk for NC could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a severe weather risk to the area.

Temperatures are above normal this morning, showing 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.

Counties south and east of the Triangle are under a marginal risk (Category 1) for severe weather. There's a small chance for an isolated storm that could produce gusty winds and low chance for a tornado.

The highest chance for rain will come around noon and it will likely arrive earlier, approximately 10 a.m., in the western counties.





It'll cool down significantly on Wednesday, with morning temperatures only in the 30s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherstorm
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP cirriculum
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Raleigh man's academy gets young people on right track
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
Show More
Vance SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground; new allegation surfaces
Man charged for vandalizing Fayetteville gravesite
Airplane strikes several others, catches fire in Lee County
2nd suspect arrested in death of man after shooting, crash in Clayton
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
More TOP STORIES News