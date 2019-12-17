Severe weather risk for NC could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds

Temperatures are above normal this morning, showing 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.
Counties south and east of the Triangle are under a marginal risk (Category 1) for severe weather. There's a small chance for an isolated storm that could produce gusty winds and low chance for a tornado.
The highest chance for rain will come around noon and it will likely arrive earlier, approximately 10 a.m., in the western counties.
What does a marginal risk from @NWSSPC mean? For our area, today, damaging wind will be the biggest threat, though not widespread. 5% chance of it happening in brown highlighted area. 2% chance of tornado. Though we could see one, the threat is low. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XqhNCaW4bc— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 17, 2019
Over 20 million Americans are under a Marginal (Cat 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather today, including the SE 1/2 of our viewing area. Biggest threat=damaging winds #ncwx pic.twitter.com/SA5ZpdqaOh— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 17, 2019
It'll cool down significantly on Wednesday, with morning temperatures only in the 30s.