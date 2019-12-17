Severe weather risk for NC could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds

What does a marginal risk from @NWSSPC mean? For our area, today, damaging wind will be the biggest threat, though not widespread. 5% chance of it happening in brown highlighted area. 2% chance of tornado. Though we could see one, the threat is low. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XqhNCaW4bc — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 17, 2019

Over 20 million Americans are under a Marginal (Cat 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather today, including the SE 1/2 of our viewing area. Biggest threat=damaging winds #ncwx pic.twitter.com/SA5ZpdqaOh — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 17, 2019

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a severe weather risk to the area.Temperatures are above normal this morning, showing 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.Counties south and east of the Triangle are under a marginal risk (Category 1) for severe weather. There's a small chance for an isolated storm that could produce gusty winds and low chance for a tornado.The highest chance for rain will come around noon and it will likely arrive earlier, approximately 10 a.m., in the western counties.It'll cool down significantly on Wednesday, with morning temperatures only in the 30s.