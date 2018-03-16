WEATHER

St. Patrick's Day forecast, will you get wet?

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the weather for my St. Patrick's Day? We'll go with just, OK.

By
What's the weather for my St. Patrick's Day? We'll go with just, OK.

Whether you're watching the parade in the morning or full-on wearing o' the green till the wee hours of night, there will be lots of clouds around.


Looking at the temps, we start off cool! The parade begins at 10 a.m., and those temps will be in the 40s. Plus, there won't be a lot of sunshine, so bundle up! We will be in the 50s by the end of the parade.

Maybe your day begins a little later. After 3 p.m., we will see those winds picking up out of the southwest 5 to 10mph. Those winds will push the temps up into the mid-60s. I know the forecast picture I tweeted shows lots of sunshine, but that's a model and I just don't see a ton of sunshine breaking through.

There will be enough instability in the atmosphere that you may see a stray sprinkle, but the steadier, heavier rain will hold off until after 8 p.m.

I do think that when that rain finally comes, there may be some thunder with it. Though we're not in a risk for severe weather, those outdoor, late evening plans could get rumbled. So keep the rain gear handy, especially tomorrow night!

Finally, if your party goes a little long, and you have too much of the creature, PLEASE don't drink and drive. My wife was almost killed by a drunk driver, so I take it personally when someone does. And if you don't do LYFT or Uber, here's a taxi number in Raleigh: 919-333-3333.

Use it!!!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News