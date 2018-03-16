St. Patrick's Day forecast, will you get wet?

Whether you're watching the parade in the morning or full-on wearing o' the green till the wee hours of night, there will be lots of clouds around.
If you've got plans on #StPatricksDay it will be cloudy and cool. The heavier showers hold off until after dark. See you at the parade on #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/X1VG23WFpj— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 16, 2018
Looking at the temps, we start off cool! The parade begins at 10 a.m., and those temps will be in the 40s. Plus, there won't be a lot of sunshine, so bundle up! We will be in the 50s by the end of the parade.
Maybe your day begins a little later. After 3 p.m., we will see those winds picking up out of the southwest 5 to 10mph. Those winds will push the temps up into the mid-60s. I know the forecast picture I tweeted shows lots of sunshine, but that's a model and I just don't see a ton of sunshine breaking through.
There will be enough instability in the atmosphere that you may see a stray sprinkle, but the steadier, heavier rain will hold off until after 8 p.m.
I do think that when that rain finally comes, there may be some thunder with it. Though we're not in a risk for severe weather, those outdoor, late evening plans could get rumbled. So keep the rain gear handy, especially tomorrow night!
Finally, if your party goes a little long, and you have too much of the creature, PLEASE don't drink and drive. My wife was almost killed by a drunk driver, so I take it personally when someone does. And if you don't do LYFT or Uber, here's a taxi number in Raleigh: 919-333-3333.
Use it!!!