Shower Chances Increase

Afternoon weather forecast for April 8, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another warm and mostly dry day across the region with a healthy does of pollen. Highs were in the upper 70s and low 80s. There could be an isolated shower this evening, but if more than 10% of us see a shower I'll be shocked. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low and mid 50s.

Kicking off your weekend tomorrow? It should be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures back above average with highs in the low 80s again. There is a bit better chance of a few showers or a storm tomorrow late in the day and evening, but the coverage should only be about 30%.

A cold front will approach Saturday, and although much of the day will be dry, scattered showers and a few storms will be on the increase by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
The shower chance will continue overnight into early Sunday until the cold front moves through and drier air moves in. If the front moves out by midday, the afternoon should be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Have a great evening,

Chris

