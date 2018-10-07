WEATHER

Storm tracker: Tropical System is heading toward North Carolina

Tropical Depression 14 has formed and should strengthen to Tropical Storm Michael later Sunday or early Monday.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
It's located near the Yucatan Peninsula now and is looking disorganized.



It's forward speed will increase significantly as it moves onshore somewhere along the Florida panhandle Wednesday night.

So, what does that mean for us?

Some heavy rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

The GFS and ICON (German model) have it moving quicker with 1-2".

The EURO is a similar path, but slower. More like Thursday and Friday. The rainfall forecast is higher too at 3-5".

That much rain will could cause some problems as the ground is still rather wet, especially in the Sandhills.

Likely, the onset of the rain will infiltrate into the soil with no problem, but after an inch or so, runoff is possible.

Timing and rainfall amounts will be fine tuned as we get closer to the event. Unfortunately the first day of the North Carolina State Fair could be rather wet.

After the storm moves past, much cooler and drier air moves in and it will finally feel like Autumn!
