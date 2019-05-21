Subtropical storm Andrea forms near Bermuda

Latest 5am EDT update on Subtropical Storm #Andrea from @NHC_Atlantic It's expected to stay out to sea and weaken over the next 36 hours. It will not be a factor in #NC weather. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Mgnsvj0D2y — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 21, 2019

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we're already seeing some action in the tropics.Subtropical storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic between Bermuda and the Bahamas.The storm is moving north at 6 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.It is expected to stay out to sea and weaken over the next 36 hours, bringing only rain to Bermuda.Experts do not expect the storm to threaten the lives of any humans.Early season tropical storms aren't rare. At least one named storm has formed before hurricane season for the past four years.