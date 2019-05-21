Weather

Subtropical storm Andrea forms near Bermuda

By
Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we're already seeing some action in the tropics.

Subtropical storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic between Bermuda and the Bahamas.

The storm is moving north at 6 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.



It is expected to stay out to sea and weaken over the next 36 hours, bringing only rain to Bermuda.

READ MORE: ABC11'S Hurricane Central

Experts do not expect the storm to threaten the lives of any humans.

Early season tropical storms aren't rare. At least one named storm has formed before hurricane season for the past four years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, child dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
Man shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
Is the blue light on your cellphone aging your skin
13-year-old boy drives into Durham apartment building
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
Show More
Still no vote on controversial 'Born Alive' bill
Public weighs in on 10 percent Wake Co. property tax hike
Fort Bragg soldier surprises daughter at ceremony honoring military children
Howling Cow ice cream becomes available outside Wake County
'I'm infuriated:' Durham petowner in shock after poison in yard kills puppy
More TOP STORIES News