Central North Carolina to see near recording breaking heat Wednesday

ABC11 meteorologists said this hot and dry pattern will continue throughout the week. However, some relief is on the horizon. Big Weather said temps will dip into the 80s this weekend.
Residents in the Triangle should brace for temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, while the Sandhills should see temps closer to 100.
RELATED: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
The heat index could approach near 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday afternoon, so be sure to stay safe and limit time spent outside.
Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. In 2018, hot weather claimed the lives of 108 people.
So, be sure to keep kids and pets inside during the afternoon.
Here are several ways to beat the heat:
First #heatwave of the season. I know it gets hot around here in the summer, but it's not typically this hot, this early. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JUhtTzOt2W— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 24, 2019