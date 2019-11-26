weather

Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry

Staying in town for Thanksgiving? Central North Carolina will see cooler weather, but it will be dry.

A cold front will move into the state on Wednesday and could bring some showers with it, but most of us will miss the rain.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees behind the front on Thanksgiving Day and we'll see highs near 57. We're expecting a lot of sunshine.

High pressure will settle just north of us leading to dry and cool weather through Friday. Highs will drop to the 50s.

In other parts of the country, Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years.

Wind gusts of 75 mph are expected in some areas and waves of 35 feet or more could slam the coast.

Denver was hit with a snowstorm Tuesday that is affecting travel.

Officials say the storm dropped about 10 inches of snow at the airport. That led to the cancellation of about 30 percent of the airport's average 1,600 daily flights, mostly for Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

The storm is expected to dump snow on the airport in Minneapolis but most snow is expected to fall overnight when few flights are scheduled.

RELATED STORIES:
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel across US
EMBED More News Videos

Forecasters say storms could choke parts of the United States as more than 55 million travelers hit the roads and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.


Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs, experts warn
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthanksgivingweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Cool and Dry for Thanksgiving
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
DOT to close N.C. Highway 12 due to dangerous weather conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
3rd arrest in Johnston County convenience store robbery, murder
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center
Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse can help you save big
How to prevent foodborne illnesses in Thanksgiving leftovers
Durham Eagle Scout builds anti-gun violence garden to promote peace
Show More
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
More TOP STORIES News