Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry

A cold front will move into the state on Wednesday and could bring some showers with it, but most of us will miss the rain.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees behind the front on Thanksgiving Day and we'll see highs near 57. We're expecting a lot of sunshine.
High pressure will settle just north of us leading to dry and cool weather through Friday. Highs will drop to the 50s.
In other parts of the country, Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year.
The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years.
Wind gusts of 75 mph are expected in some areas and waves of 35 feet or more could slam the coast.
Denver was hit with a snowstorm Tuesday that is affecting travel.
Officials say the storm dropped about 10 inches of snow at the airport. That led to the cancellation of about 30 percent of the airport's average 1,600 daily flights, mostly for Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
The storm is expected to dump snow on the airport in Minneapolis but most snow is expected to fall overnight when few flights are scheduled.
RELATED STORIES:
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel across US
Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs, experts warn
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?