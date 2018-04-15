WEATHER

Thousands without power in Durham, Cary as storms hit the area

(Credit: Duke Energy)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Thousands are without power in Durham and Cary as severe weather hits the area.

Duke Energy reports more than 1,000 customers are affected in the area of Croasdaile Country Club.

Another thousand are without power in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and Highway 55.

About 2,000 customers are affected in the northwest corner of Cary.
Check the power outage map here.

Overall, more than 5,000 people are without power across the Triangle and more than 58,000 people across the state are without power.
