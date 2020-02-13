Weather

Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible in central NC

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Most of the ABC11 viewing area is under a Category 1 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

The area for the 'marginal' risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds shifted south overnight, but still puts much of central North Carolina with a chance to see showers and thunderstorms in the late morning/early afternoon hours.



Showers will enter the Triad area by morning commute and make their way east as the morning progresses. We expect the line of showers to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon.

The winds could reach up to 35 miles an hour.

Rain could linger through 6 p.m. before skies clear out. After that, temperatures will take a significant drop with Friday's high only reaching 50.
