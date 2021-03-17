Weather

WEATHER TIMELINE: 'Moderate' tornado chance, 'high' wind damage possible in North Carolina on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been a warmer and relatively clear Wednesday but that will give way to a potentially dangerous Thursday.

Severe weather that moved through the Deep South on Wednesday is expected to arrive in central North Carolina on Thursday afternoon with the danger zones between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

New weather models issued early Wednesday caused the National Weather Service to increase our risk for severe weather from enhanced to moderate. This is a rare risk level.

Timeline

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said starting about 3 p.m. Thursday, areas from Alamance County east, including Durham, Wake and Person counties as well as down to the Moore County and Cumberland County areas will be in the severe risk time.

After 6 p.m., the severe risk will shift to areas further east, including Rocky Mount, Wilson and Goldsboro.



The damaging wind probability is at the highest risk level possible. There is a nearly 45 percent chance that damaging straight-line wind will happen somewhere in central North Carolina. That means wind gust anywhere from 70-90 miles per hour.

The tornado threat is less likely but still possible. The threat level is moderate, which translates to a 15 percent chance that an EF2-EF5 tornado could happen.

Localized flooding and hail are also possible with the system.

One thing to keep an eye out for happens Thursday morning. That's when we could see some scattered showers ahead of the arrival of the severe storms.

The presence of Thursday morning showers would be a good sign, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker. He said showers in the morning would help stabilize the atmosphere, which in turn could reduce the severity of the storms when they arrive later in the day.



Once this weather event is over, rain could linger around into Friday. Temperatures during the day fall into the 40s with gusty wind.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 50s, with more sun Saturday and more warmth Sunday.

If you're a fan of the warmer spring weather, 70s will return next week.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO WEATHER


Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Harnett, Hoke, Orange, Johnston, Granville, Cumberland, Person, Wayne and Wilson County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will all be in remote instruction Thursday due to the impending weather.

On Thursday, Moore County Schools will release students three hours early and all after-school activities will be canceled.

Edgecombe County Schools will close two hours early.

Nash County Schools will close at 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Wake County Schools will have no live instruction. The schools will have an asynchronous learning days where teachers communicate assignments to students to complete on their own.
