Vehicles overturn, get stuck in Raleigh flooding as heavy rain hits central NC

Brandon just told me his Honda Civic stalled on Millbrook as he was on his way home from work. #ncwx #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/B9Jz3pODzh — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 1, 2020

Incredible doppler estimates of rain tonight! 2-5" in the Triangle, but 6-9" in a couple of spots near the VA border and in Johnston county. Numerous road closures and some water rescues tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/F5H1gUWTw1 — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 1, 2020

Jocelyn says her car became stuck in the water. Floodwaters reached her windows and blocked her door from opening. #ncwx #abc11 pic.twitter.com/J2OlUC4rhP — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 1, 2020

A new flash flood warning has been issued for Wake, Johnston, and Sampson county until 3:15am. Multiple water rescues and road closures have been reported. pic.twitter.com/bXpsLzxGtK — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 1, 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rains across central North Carolina caused many cars in Raleigh to stall and become trapped in floodwater.Chris Hohmann said the doppler is estimating 2 to 5 inches in the Triangle but more in other spots. The National Weather Service office in west Raleigh reported receiving 3.48 inches of rain Monday.DeJuan Hoggard spoke to drivers who got stuck on Millbrook Road Tuesday night.Tim Pulliam also experienced floodwaters near downtown Raleigh.On Interstate 40, a four-vehicle crash near Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh will likely have the eastbound lanes shut down for several hours. Police say after 1 a.m. the driver of a tractor-trailer hydroplaned, causing the tractor-trailer to turn on its side. As a wrecker operator tried to get the tractor-trailer upright, the wrecker was hit by a FedEx truck, which jack-knifed and then hit a Wake County EMS vehicle. No one was injured.I-40 East is closed between Lake Wheeler Road and Gorman Street as crews clean up the wreckage.Johnston County was also hit hard. Interstate 95 was temporarily closed near Four Oaks and a swift water rescue team responded to Galilee Road in Smithfield. Part of the road was washed out.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wake and Johnston counties until 7 a.m. Several creeks and streams in the area flooded.