Weather

Tropical Depression 27 forms in Atlantic Ocean, could become Epsilon later today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Depression 27 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could become Tropical Storm Epsilon sometime Monday or Tuesday.

The storm system is located about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is not moving at the moment, but it is expected to start back up Tuesday heading northwest toward Bermuda.

It currently has maximum sustained winds at near 35 miles per hour. The storm will gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours, becoming a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane by Thursday.

What is expected to be Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.

"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: In-person classes resume for some NC students
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Ivanka Trump campaigning in Raleigh Tuesday
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham on Sunday night
Joe Biden encourages early voting while in Durham
Company tells employees they could be laid off if Trump loses election
Week gets off to foggy start, dry weather ahead
Show More
Christina Koch reflects on historic all-female spacewalk 1 year later﻿
2-year-old shot in the leg in Goldsboro; 17-year-old arrested
Man dies after being shot in Fayetteville, police say
Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
More TOP STORIES News