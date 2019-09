System in the Bahamas could become Tropical Storm Humberto

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, soon to be Humberto, has formed in the Bahamas. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding potential impacts in North Carolina. In the short term, this will bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to the northwestern Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/gsO6NiONip — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 12, 2019

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has formed and could affect the Bahamas in the coming days.If it becomes a tropical storm it will likely become Humberto. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center now pushes the system farther east due to an overnight shift in the models.At 5 p.m. Thursday, the system had 30 mph winds and was moving northwest at 8 mph.For now, it's too early to say if this will be an issue for North Carolina, but we still can't let our guard down.Keep in mind we're still in the peak of hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on any changes.