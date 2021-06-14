50% chance system off NC coast becomes tropical depression Monday

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression of tropical storm.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
If the system does form, it will be short-lived. It's also moving away from land and therefore would not cause any damage to life or property. However, it could create strong rip currents along the coast.
As of Monday morning, the low pressure system was located about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras.
Good chance for this low pressure to develop into a Tropical Depression later today or tomorrow. It's moving quickly to the northeast and will likely have little to no impacts at our beaches. Breezy with higher rip current danger and a few passing showers is about it. pic.twitter.com/m2TrmKFOhn— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 14, 2021
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season officially began June 1. The first, and so far only, named storm of the season formed May 22 without causing any damage.