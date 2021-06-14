Weather

50% chance system off NC coast becomes tropical depression Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical system could form off NC coast Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A low pressure system just off the coast of North Carolina could become a tropical cyclone on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression of tropical storm.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

If the system does form, it will be short-lived. It's also moving away from land and therefore would not cause any damage to life or property. However, it could create strong rip currents along the coast.

As of Monday morning, the low pressure system was located about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras.



The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season officially began June 1. The first, and so far only, named storm of the season formed May 22 without causing any damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
130 mph Raleigh chase on I-540 ends in crash: Police
Win big prizes buy simply shopping in downtown Raleigh
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
LATEST: Wake County holding vaccine boot camp
NC to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election
NC State knocks off Arkansas 3-2, advances to College World Series
RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign
Show More
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy
Some residents against Raleigh's East End Market now give green light
Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service
Missing 93-year-old Raleigh man found dead at Jordan Lake
Trolley Pride Ride highlights historic LGBTQ+ locations in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News