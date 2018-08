The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

A National Weather Service Tsunami Warning sent out Tuesday morning was a test. No warning is in effect, and there is no danger to the public.Smartphone users may have received the alert as a notice on their phones.Once a user swiped into the story, it became apparent this was only a test.The alert was issued by NOAA and was sent to users on the Gulf Coast and East Coast.