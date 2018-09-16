HURRICANE FLORENCE

VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington, where annual rainfall total has been broken

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows damage in Wilmington, North Carolina, from Hurricane Florence.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Residents of Wilmington are continuing to assess the damage after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Wrightsville Beach last week.

The city has already broken its annual record for rain with more than three months to go.

Florence, now a tropical depression, is slowly moving west.
