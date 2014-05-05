Warm and Humid This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A disturbance sliding across the area this evening is producing a couple of spotty thunderstorms. Storms will move east as we head through the night.The boundary associated with the upper trough will slide to the southeast of the area and hang out along the coast tomorrow, meaning that the beaches will be the most likely place for thunderstorms.Unfortunately, the humidity will be quite high across the area tomorrow making it feel a bit more uncomfortable. However high pressure will be strong enough to keep rain chances limited. An isolated storm is possible mainly in the Sandhills, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will climb to the upper 80s.We'll see a similar forecast Sunday, but a few more pop-up storms are possible during the afternoon.A typical summertime pattern sets up during the first half of next week. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and widely scatted storms are possible during the afternoon. A more significant front could work southward into the area toward the end of next week and perhaps cut into the humidity some.In the tropics, the Atlantic remains quiet, as it should be in early June.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell