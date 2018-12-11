Finally, the sun returned today and the big melt begins! Temperatures rose into the low and mid 40s in the snowpack from the Triangle to the north, and into the low 50s to the south around Fayetteville. Quite a bit of melting took place today, and even more is on the way. But with clear skies tonight, temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 20s, so any standing water or slush will freeze again. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Triangle and points north for later tonight and Wednesday morning.Look for sunny skies tomorrow and temperatures warming into the mid and upper 40s. That'll promote a lot of melting tomorrow!We stay dry through Thursday, but another storm system will bring us a round of rain Friday into part of Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall Friday, with only some left over showers on Saturday. Rainfall is expected to average 1-2", which combined with the snow melt from Sunday's storm, could cause some river flooding by early next week.Temperatures will average near to above normal from the weekend into early next week.Have a great evening,Chris