Weather

WEATHER: Nice weekend on tap with warm week ahead

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for May 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is set to keep dry and largely sunny conditions over the Triangle today, but it will weaken over the region as the afternoon progresses. Clouds are expected to filter overhead from the west tonight into tomorrow as a warm front tied to low pressure building out of the central United States approaches the area.

The Triangle is poised to remain dry before the arrival of this frontal system. Showers are expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday, but will mainly be focused across the northern half of the state. Otherwise, it is expected to turn out a bit cool for mid-May standards for Sunday and the first half of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The threat for afternoon showers will stick around through Wednesday as this front slowly crawls to the north of the Triangle.

Warmer air will return to the region by the middle of the week given the combination of an upper-level ridge strengthening over the Southeast, and a prominent southerly airflow around a surface high pressure located over the Atlantic. High temperatures will be right around the seasonal average, in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of the week. The Carolinas are expected to stay largely dry from Thursday into the weekend as high pressure strengthens off the Southeast coast.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting: Deputies
NC schools say they need to talk about race, but disagree on how
Gas slowly returning to pumps in North Carolina
Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work
VIDEO: Children take cover as 50 shots are fired in NC neighborhood
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Show More
Gas price gouging complaints top 800 here in NC, AG says
Plans in place to create network of electric vehicle charging stations in NC
Warm weather brings potential exposure to flesh-eating bacteria
New jobs, expanded facilities part of Triangle transformation
LATEST: Canes thank Cooper for lifting capacity limits
More TOP STORIES News