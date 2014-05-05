WEATHER: Nice weekend on tap with warm week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is set to keep dry and largely sunny conditions over the Triangle today, but it will weaken over the region as the afternoon progresses. Clouds are expected to filter overhead from the west tonight into tomorrow as a warm front tied to low pressure building out of the central United States approaches the area.The Triangle is poised to remain dry before the arrival of this frontal system. Showers are expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday, but will mainly be focused across the northern half of the state. Otherwise, it is expected to turn out a bit cool for mid-May standards for Sunday and the first half of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The threat for afternoon showers will stick around through Wednesday as this front slowly crawls to the north of the Triangle.Warmer air will return to the region by the middle of the week given the combination of an upper-level ridge strengthening over the Southeast, and a prominent southerly airflow around a surface high pressure located over the Atlantic. High temperatures will be right around the seasonal average, in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of the week. The Carolinas are expected to stay largely dry from Thursday into the weekend as high pressure strengthens off the Southeast coast.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart