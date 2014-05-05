Weather

WEATHER: Sunny Start, Not As Chilly Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a couple quick bursts of rain and snow showers, we'll have a quiet night with temperatures around 30 degrees under a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow will not be as breezy as today, so it won't feel as cold. We'll have a sunny start before high, thin clouds move in for the afternoon with highs around 50.


MLK Day with be nice and dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Quiet conditions continue through Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, but most of the rain will hold off until Thursday night. Friday will bring periods of rain throughout the day before we have a chilly but sunny start to next weekend.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

