WEATHER: Sunny Start, Not As Chilly Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a couple quick bursts of rain and snow showers, we'll have a quiet night with temperatures around 30 degrees under a mostly clear sky.Tomorrow will not be as breezy as today, so it won't feel as cold. We'll have a sunny start before high, thin clouds move in for the afternoon with highs around 50.MLK Day with be nice and dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Quiet conditions continue through Wednesday.Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, but most of the rain will hold off until Thursday night. Friday will bring periods of rain throughout the day before we have a chilly but sunny start to next weekend.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson