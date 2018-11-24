WEATHER

Wet weather moves across the Triangle

(ABC11's Joe Mazur)

A storm system crossing the area brought heavy rain on Saturday.

The rain will taper off in the afternoon as the storm lifts northeastward.

A Flood Warning was issued for Halifax and Northampton counties.

Rainfall amounts will likely range from 0.50-1.00 inch across the Triangle and can lead to ponding on the roadways.

Despite the rain, it won't be quite as chilly for the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Clearing will occur in the evening, but patchy fog may develop in some places late.

Sunshine will push back in on Sunday.
