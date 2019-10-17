accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Fayetteville teen missing for 22 days
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
14-year-old hit, killed in Holly Springs identified
This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in North Carolina
Boxer dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Show More
New Aldi store opens in Cary
$50,000 worth of cheese stolen over 2-year span
Florida could require a prescription for some sunscreens
Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day
Blue Bell releases Christmas-inspired ice cream
More TOP STORIES News