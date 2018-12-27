WEATHER

The dreaded pothole: Here's how they form

EMBED </>More Videos

By
As the winter wears on, you'll start to notice more potholes in our streets and highways.

We get them every year -- the dreaded potholes.

We do our best to avoid these hazards, but many of us fall victim and the cost for repair can be quite high -- on average $370.

So, why do they form?

It starts with cracks in the road. They are caused by traffic-induced fatigue and thermal movement, meaning cold nights and warm days in the Spring and Fall cause the pavement to expand and contract.

Once a crack has formed, moisture gets into the cracks and underneath the pavement.

The water freezes and expands, causing cracks to increase in size. It also lifts the pavement slightly.

Once the ice melts, the pavement contracts, leaving gaps under the pavement.

The weight of cars weakens the pavement, eventually sinking and causing a pothole to form.

Some years are worse than others when you factor in the temperature and precipitation.

This year, we are expecting near normal temperatures and above average precipitation.

That means potholes will likely be easy to find this winter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherpotholessnowtrafficwinter weatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Mile-high swing bridge at Grandfather Mountain is one of the state's coldest places
Winter weather hazards: Snow and sleet
What does the most recent climate change report mean for North Carolina?
More Weather
Top Stories
Private investigator: Remains of man missing since 2014 found near Martin Middle School
Cary mailman saves man's life while delivering Christmas packages
72-year-old Raeford woman charged with statutory rape of child
Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours
Duke surges past Temple for 56-27 win in Independence Bowl
Driver hurt after pickup plows into 2 homes in Raleigh
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
House inaction means government shutdown will likely continue
Show More
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of children found at home
NC GOP overrides Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds
More News