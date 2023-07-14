Sunflower festivals, live music and markets: Here's what's happening this weekend

Sunflower festivals, live music and much more -- here are a few of the weekend happenings in the Triangle this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunflower festivals, live music and much more -- here are a few of the weekend happenings in the Triangle this weekend.

If live music is your thing, head to Friday Night on White. The town of Wake Forest street party continues with The Brickhouse Band playing on South White Street from 6 pm to 9 p.m., and it's free.

Friday, in Raleigh, all aboard for Summer at the Station. The movie "Coco" will play outside on the civic plaza at Raleigh's Union Station. There will be food trucks ice cream and vendors. Admission is free. The event starts at 6 p.m., the movie begins at 8 p.m.

In Durham, Summer Nights at Zinc House is on Friday. You'll find live music, a vendor market, food trucks, and wine and beer from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's free to attend.

And July in Raleigh means sunflowers. The field at Dix Park just started to bloom and now the party begins.

It's free to visit all week but, each Friday and Saturday during peak bloom there will be food trucks and more. This weekend, you'll find them both days from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are also acoustic music and beer available from Trophy Brewing Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday in Durham, the Durham Craft Market featuring local crafts is on at Durham Central Park. it runs from 8 a.m. until noon and is free.

In Cary on Saturday, Phillips Farms of Cary is hosting a shop and play day featuring touch a truck, dump trucks, and tractors, and the Cary Fire Department will be on-site for an up-close visit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it's free.

Sunday, The N.C. Food Truck Fair rolls into Durham Central Park. It runs all day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Black Farmers Market will take place at Durham Tech Community College from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those with a green thumb. The Agave Festival and Summer Open Nursery and Garden Days at Plant Delights Nursery and Juniper Level Botanic Garden run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.