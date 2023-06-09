From Music to Food Festivals here are a few Triangle Weekend Events

From music festivals to all things pimento cheese, if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend that won't break the bank-

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From music festivals to all things pimento cheese, if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend that won't break the bank, here are a few events in the Triangle for the weekend of June 9 -11.:

Friday Night on White kicks off the weekend in Wake Forest. This monthly celebration takes over White Street with live music, food trucks, and vendors.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday

You can discover Indian cultural arts through dance, music, crafts, fashion, food, and more at the Jim Graham Building in Raleigh at the State Fairgrounds.

The Nuv Yug India Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

In Durham, it's a music lover's dream. The 6th annual Triangle Community Band Festival rings through Durham's Central Park.

Five area community bands will perform between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It's free to get in and food and drink trucks will be on hand.

If pimento cheese is your thing, head to Cary. The town is holding a Pimento Cheese Festival on Academy Street.

Food trucks will line the street with their typical dishes and some special ones featuring you guessed it-pimento cheese. There will also be live music at the event.

Sunday

You'll find a Night Market Summer Festival at Raleigh's City Market downtown.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be vendors, food trucks, entertainment, games, and more in the market.

Durham's Central Park Food Truck Rodeo will also take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m with dozens of food trucks and local breweries on hand.