Wegmans limiting purchase of cleaning essentials due to high demand

On Friday, Wegmans said the grocery store chain will be limiting the purchase of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, alcohol wipes/prep pads and hydrogen peroxide.
Shoppers are limited to purchasing 3 of each item max.
"Shopping trends are mimicking what we see leading up to a weather event," Wegmans said in a press release. "Customers are stocking up on paper products and a variety of food items, particularly those with a longer shelf life."
In the meantime, the grocery store chain said it will be sure to push out the products as soon as they are made available.
