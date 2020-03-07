Shopping

Wegmans limiting purchase of cleaning essentials due to high demand

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Coronavirus concerns has many people rushing stores to gather cleaning essentials, forcing one of the most popular grocery stores in the area to enforce a purchase limit.

On Friday, Wegmans said the grocery store chain will be limiting the purchase of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, alcohol wipes/prep pads and hydrogen peroxide.

Shoppers are limited to purchasing 3 of each item max.

"Shopping trends are mimicking what we see leading up to a weather event," Wegmans said in a press release. "Customers are stocking up on paper products and a variety of food items, particularly those with a longer shelf life."

In the meantime, the grocery store chain said it will be sure to push out the products as soon as they are made available.

READ MORE: How to make your own hand sanitizer
EMBED More News Videos



NOTE: The footage used in this story is from a previous article, stay tuned for an update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighwegmanshealthcoronavirushygiene
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News