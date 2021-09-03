Business

Raleigh mobile golf simulator Wego drives home success during pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh mobile golf simulator drives home success during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Grab your clubs and golf balls, it's time to practice your swing. But for this round, you don't need to leave the house.

"We've set up in driveways, front yards, back yards, upstairs, downstairs, all sorts of different areas. All we really need is a flat spot that's about the size of the tents, so 12 feet by 16 feet long," said Zach Rego, co-owner of Wego Golf.

Rego and Marshall Newman created Wego Golf in the midst of the pandemic. It's a top-of-the-line mobile golf simulator.

"Part of the initial idea was quarantine ideas like what can we do that people can still experience an event but keep it outdoors," Rego said.

And the idea turned out to be perfect timing as golf's popularity is on the rise. According to the National Golf Foundation, in October 2020 alone, people played 11 million more rounds of golf than October 2019.

"It was something we thought was going to work well in this climate, home events and things like that. And golf has seen a major boom," Newman said.

Now, they say they have scheduled events every weekend until December. So from here, they're hoping to expand to other cities and continue to drive the golf craze.

If you'd like to book an event with Wego Golf, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighvirtual realityentrepreneurshipsmall businessgolfsportscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC students demand tougher COVID-19 rules
What to know about COVID-19 variants
Ex-prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case indicted for misconduct
70% of unemployed in NC will stop getting federal benefits Sept. 4
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Show More
Biden's job approval drops to 44%: POLL
Durham golf course paints fairway to honor fallen US troops
9-month-old Afghan evacuee dies after flight to Philly
At least 48 dead in 5 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
COVID patients likely to face bigger bills as insurance waivers expire
More TOP STORIES News