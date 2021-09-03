RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Grab your clubs and golf balls, it's time to practice your swing. But for this round, you don't need to leave the house.
"We've set up in driveways, front yards, back yards, upstairs, downstairs, all sorts of different areas. All we really need is a flat spot that's about the size of the tents, so 12 feet by 16 feet long," said Zach Rego, co-owner of Wego Golf.
Rego and Marshall Newman created Wego Golf in the midst of the pandemic. It's a top-of-the-line mobile golf simulator.
"Part of the initial idea was quarantine ideas like what can we do that people can still experience an event but keep it outdoors," Rego said.
And the idea turned out to be perfect timing as golf's popularity is on the rise. According to the National Golf Foundation, in October 2020 alone, people played 11 million more rounds of golf than October 2019.
"It was something we thought was going to work well in this climate, home events and things like that. And golf has seen a major boom," Newman said.
Now, they say they have scheduled events every weekend until December. So from here, they're hoping to expand to other cities and continue to drive the golf craze.
If you'd like to book an event with Wego Golf, click here.
Raleigh mobile golf simulator Wego drives home success during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News