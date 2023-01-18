WATCH LIVE

Arson investigation underway after fire at Wendell daycare

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 3:51PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wendell police are investigating a fire that broke out at a daycare as arson after a bottle with a flammable liquid was found near the building.

On Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., police were sent to help the fire department with a reported fire at ABC Land Daycare on Raymond Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the bottle. Minimal damage was done to the building.

If anyone has information in this case they are asked to call Sergeant Williams at 919-355-4297.

