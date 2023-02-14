Wendell Middle student found with gun on campus

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wendell Middle School officials said a student was found with a gun on campus Tuesday.

School Principal Catherine Trudell said that a student reported to staffers on Tuesday morning that another student had a firearm. School officials quickly notified law enforcement and WCPSS Security. The firearm was quickly taken from the student, Trudell said.

After an investigation, it was determined that the student was showing the weapon to classmates but had no intentions of harming anyone. There is no indication that anyone was threatened, Trudell said.

She added that any student found in possession of a weapon or a facsimile of a weapon on school grounds or on a school bus "will be disciplined in accordance with district policies and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"We are grateful to the student who reported this to staff," Trudell said. "The best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times. Please remind your student they can always feel comfortable reporting matters that cause them concern to a teacher or administrator."

Students and parents can also report safety concerns to the anonymous tip line at (919) 856-1911.

