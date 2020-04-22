wendy's

Wendy's to give out free chicken nuggets nationwide on Friday

Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets to all customers on Friday, April 24.

It all started with a tweet from the fast food chain on Monday, asking people to give a shout out to individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond to help make our communities a little brighter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From parents moonlighting as teachers, truck drivers, grocery workers, nurses and more, Wendy's is shining a light on people doing good, sharing stories of those most deserving of a GroupNug."



The responses to the tweet gave the restaurant the idea to spread love to everyone.

"Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values - Do the Right Thing - by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."



How it works:
On April 24, simply go through your local Wendy's drive-thru and receive a free 4-pc chicken nugget (crispy or spicy). No purchase is necessary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodu.s. & worldwendy's
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WENDY'S
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
Wendy's declares breakfast war against McDonald's
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News