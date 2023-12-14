Stolen vehicle crashes into trooper, 1 other vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a trooper Wednesday evening.

According to NCHSHP, at around 8:30 p.m., a trooper was chasing a stolen red sedan driving over 100 mph on Interstate 40 and onto I-440. Another trooper then attempted to perform a rolling roadblock on I-440 and was hit by the sedan.

Officials said the sedan then exited onto Western Boulevard where it crashed into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road.

NCSHP said a passenger inside the sedan was taken into custody. The driver ran away on foot.

No injuries were reported, NCSHP said.

This is a breaking story.