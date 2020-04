Western NC explosion at hydrogen fuel plant damages homes, felt across Caldwell County

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- An explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant in western North Carolina was felt miles away and damaged homes close by.The explosion happened at a OneH2, Inc. Hydrogen Fuel facility in Long View. A wall at the plant appeared to be blown out, according to WSOC Police and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday just after 8 a.m. Several people told WSOC the explosion was so intense, rumbles were felt across parts of Hickory and Caldwell County. Nearby homes were damaged, as some had windows destroyed.Forty-four employees were in the building at the time. No one was injured. Long View is just west of Hickory.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.