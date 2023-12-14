7 suspects identified, charged in June car thefts from Alamance County Mitsubishi dealership

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Graham Police Department said Thursday that investigators have identified several suspects involved in stealing numerous pricey vehicles from an Alamance County car dealership in June.

In all, seven vehicles valued at a total of $290,000 were stolen from Westgate Triad Mitsubishi, 327 Auto Park Drive in Graham.

Six of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. A blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with damage to the front of the car has not been found.

Stolen Dodge Graham Police Department

Significant damage was done to the front of the business from the break-ins. Six of the vehicles were stolen on back-to-back-nights in June.

Seven suspects were named by police, all out of Charlotte.

Damage to the front of Westgate Mitsubishi in Graham. Graham Police Department

Authorities are looking for Donavon Murphy, 26, Justice Albright, 19, Adalberto De Jesus De La Cruz, 20, Thomas Vinson Jr., 20, and Shoun Young, 22.

They, along with Zaire Lucky, 23, and Tyler Hokes, 23, face a total of 59 felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The breakthroughs in the case were made with the cooperation of residents across the state and the Hickory Police Department, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Atlanta Metropolitan Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Graham Police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Det. S. Kimball of the Graham Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 x3251 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. All information provided will remain confidential.