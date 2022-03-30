What is aphasia? Bruce Willis announcement sheds light on disorder with many causes

CHICAGO -- It would be easy to think of Bruce Willis as indestructible; that is, after all, the image the movie star cultivated for so many years on the big screen.So it was a shock to many when Willis's ex-wife Demi Moore took to Instagram, on behalf of the entire family, to announce he is suffering from a loss of language function known as aphasia."You lose your ability to read. You lose your ability to understand spoke word, and you can lose your ability to write or speak," said Dr. Michael Chen, professor of neurosurgery at Rush University Medical Center.A stroke, tumor, head injury or other damage to the language centers of the brain can cause aphasia. A brain infection or Alzheimer's disease can trigger it. The National Aphasia Association estimates 2 million Americans are affected and nearly 180,000 get the disorder every year.Doctors say aphasia is a symptom, not a diagnosis, and it comes with varying degrees of severity."It's common to have aphasias after a stroke because that's one of the most common forms of brain disease, but really any type of brain disease, if it affects the language networks in the brain it can cause aphasia," said Dr. Joseph Moore, professor of psychiatry at UI Health.But while aphasia affects a person's ability to process language, it does not affect their intelligence. Some people improve dramatically in a few months. Others may need to find other ways to communicate. Speech and language therapy can help, but any treatment will depend on entirely on what caused the aphasia to begin with.Details of what brought on Willis's condition were not made public.In the social media statement, Moore said, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in, because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."