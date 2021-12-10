LOS ANGELES -- Marvel's "Eternals" will make its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+ next month, the studio announced Friday.
The Jan. 12, 2022, release date marks just over two months since the film was released theatrically in the United States on Nov. 5. "Eternals" will join more than a dozen other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are currently available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.
"Eternals," directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee. The film introduces a group of immortal aliens who have been tasked with protecting Earth from "the Deviants."
As of late November, the film had logged a North America cumulative box office total of $150.6 million and $368 million globally, according to the AP.
CNNWire contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Marvel's 'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date in IMAX Enhanced
TOP STORIES
Show More