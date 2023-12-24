Santa's coming and NC is prepared to welcome him, his reindeer on Christmas Eve: Live Tracker

NORAD Tracks Santa has the live location of Jolly Old St. Nick and his reindeer as they deliver presents around the world on Christmas Eve 2023.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Santa and his reindeer hit the skies early Christmas Eve for their trip around the world to deliver gifts to children in time for Christmas Day on Monday.

The North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has briefed Gov. Cooper on state preparations to monitor Santa's progress and offer any assistance necessary as he makes his way across the globe.

NCEM is in touch with the North Pole and fully prepared and smooth deliveries are expected across North Carolina, Director Will Ray says. The agency is in contact with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to receive up-to-the-minute updates regarding Santa's status and progress in North Carolina.

The ABC11 weather team says Santa and his reindeer will be greeted with pleasant weather for his Christmas Eve arrival in the Triangle and most of the Tar Heel state.

If needed, Emergency Management is on standby to provide Santa with additional resources for him and his reindeer during the journey which include:

Candy canes

Milk & cookies

Hot chocolate

Fresh carrots for the reindeer

In what's become its own wildly popular tradition, NORAD's Santa Tracker lets families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

From deep inside their headquarters, dozens of volunteers field an unrelenting wave of phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They and other volunteers will answer such questions as "When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?" said program manager and NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter.