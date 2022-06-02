Health & Fitness

North Carolina's COVID community response approach 'can and should be shared nationwide'

White House officials applaud NC response to Covid-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- White House officials are applauding North Carolina's response to COVID-19 on a community level, noting that a great deal of outreach was done at community centers, barbershops, and churches.

They're interested as the country continues dealing with the virus.

"What we're seeing here are some best practices that can and should be shared nationwide," said Dr. Matthew Hepburn, Senior Advisor to Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "We still need to be responding to COVID. We still need to protect people that are vulnerable. People are still getting very sick. People are still ending up in the hospitals, so we are still in the middle of a COVID response."

Vaccinations levels show equity.

The latest data found the gap between black and white residents has been almost eliminated across all ages.

Edrisa Horton is doing the work on the front lines in her community. She was at a Macedonia New Life Church Food Drive handing out sanitizer bottles and N-95 masks.

"Nothing has changed, so we still need to promote how we can help slow the spread of COVID-19," said Horton.

She has participated in a number of vaccination clinics at the church and is proud the work is being recognized on the federal level.

"It is good to know that I can be used as an example," said Horton. "When I hear people speak 'I'm not sure if I need to get it (a vaccine) or not' I can say that I too was hesitant about it, and I did decide to get vaccinated and it's a good thing."
