2 types of frozen Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to undeclared allergen

There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets that were sold at Whole Foods Market are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market beer-battered pollock and cod fillets.

The fillets were sold nationwide between September 8 and December 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either February 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.