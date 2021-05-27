flags

Gov. Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff honoring victims of San Jose shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of Calif. shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff Wednesday evening till sunset on Sunday honoring the eight victims of the latest mass shooting in California.

Cooper called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and that flags be lowered to honor the lives lost and in solidarity with the mourning families.

"Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, California who lost their lives today to a senseless act of violence," the order wrote. "In tribute to the lives lost and the families in mourning all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor."

Nine people in total were killed, including the shooter, at a light-rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority. A man wounded in the shooting is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a spokesperson.

EMBED More News Videos

Eight people and the shooter are confirmed dead after a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose Wednesday morning.



The incident is one of the latest mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

At the White House, President Joe Biden also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence.

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more," Biden said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncamerican flagroy coopersan joseu.s. & worldflagsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLAGS
LGBTQ+ community split over revising Rainbow Flag
It's Flag Day! Here's how to display your flag
'Field of Honor' honors heroes this weekend in Wake County
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News