Why can't I get FEMA help? And other frequently asked questions

As people across North Carolina work to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Florence, many are turning to government assistance programs for help. Millions of dollars in grants and loans have been approved, but some applications are denied. We talked to John Mills from FEMA and Carl Dombek from the Small Business Administration (SBA) about some of the most common questions we're getting.If you have serious losses and you don't think your insurance is going to cover it or you don't have insurance, FEMA may be able to provide some assistance in the form of a grant.By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments.Money from FEMA may be available for you to rent a place to live temporarily while you make repairs and figure out your next steps you may be able to get assistance to live somewhere else if your primary residence is uninhabitable because of Florence?No. FEMA programs are not designed to make people whole, but you may be able to get some rental assistance to live somewhere temporarily and some money for basic home repairs that you would not have to repay.FEMA works with other organizations like the American Red Cross, local churches and nonprofits to connect people with other assistance they may be able to receive.The help the SBA has is in the form of low-interest loans to help people recover and rebuild and get back to where they were before Hurricane Florence hit.The SBA helps businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with the larger sums of money they need to rebuild their home, to replace their furniture and their clothing...the things that they had as part of their normal life.If you're referred to SBA fill out and return that application even if you do not think you can afford a loan, because if they review the application and agree that a loan is not right for you, they may refer you back to FEMA to potentially get additional grant assistance.