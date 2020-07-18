21-year-old mother charged with attempted murder after newborn baby found in Wilmington trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilmington police have charged a 21-year-old mother after she left her newborn baby in a trash can near a church.

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo was charged with first degree attempted murder.

A baby was heard crying from a trash can by a woman walking her dog Thursday, according to WWAY. The woman yelled for help and called 911.

Maryuri Calix-Macedo



"She was on the phone with 911 and the baby still had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck," Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY. "It wasn't tight, so I was able to take the umbilical cord off his neck."

Calix-Macedo was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for assessment and is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 secured bond.

"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," Austin said of the woman who found the baby.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective H.M. Wooddell directly at (910)-341-0166. Inquiries about adoption should be directed to the Department of Social Services.

The featured video is from a previous update.
