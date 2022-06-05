Officials search for teen after boating accident in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson Police and fire crews are searching for a teen after a boating accident in Wilson Sunday.

At around 10 A.M. officers received calls about a boating accident at the Buckhorn Reservoir in Wilson. Wilson Fire/Rescue, several volunteer Fire Departments, and Law Enforcement are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was thrown into the water.



Buckhorn Reservoir is temporarily closed to the public.

There are no more details at this time as police continue to investigate

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
