Wilson man charged in double murder

Wilson police charged a 43-year-old for shooting and killing two men Saturday night.Shontez A. Barnes, of Wilson, was charged with two open counts of murder with no bond.Officers arrived to the 700 block of Black Creek Road at 10:07 p.m. when they found 39-year-old Redmond L. Barnes, Jr. deceased and Elliot D. Barnes, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.First responders attempted to save Elliot Barnes but he died on the scene.The armed suspect was encountered by officers on an apartment building roof and was taken into custody after a short standoff.The Wilson Police Department is actively investigating this case and said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with Redmond and Elliot Barnes' families.Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Wilson Police Department 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.