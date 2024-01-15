WATCH LIVE

Police investigating shooting outside nursing home in Wilson

Monday, January 15, 2024 2:06AM
WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting outside a nursing home Sunday.

According to the Wilson Police Department, officers responded to a call about shots fired outside of the Wilson Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Crestview Avenue. Police said at least one shot was fired following a dispute between two people who are in a relationship.

WPD said the suspect who fired the shot ran from the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

