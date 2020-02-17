The 411: Wine prices are at their lowest in 5 years

Hey there! Let's start another week! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • There are too many grapes! They're bringing wine prices down!
  • A deer went for a shopping spree at a Kroger in Indiana!
  • Hockey outdoors? It's going to happen in Raleigh next year! Carter-Finley Stadium will host a Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series game in February 2021.
  • There were dozens of tributes to Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star weekend as the league's best players honored the legendary scorer.
