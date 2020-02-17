- There are too many grapes! They're bringing wine prices down!
- A deer went for a shopping spree at a Kroger in Indiana!
- Hockey outdoors? It's going to happen in Raleigh next year! Carter-Finley Stadium will host a Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series game in February 2021.
- There were dozens of tributes to Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star weekend as the league's best players honored the legendary scorer.
The 411: Wine prices are at their lowest in 5 years
