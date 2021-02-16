snow plow

Snow plows synchronize to clear KY interstate during winter snow storm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. -- Snow plows organized to remove a buildup of snow from an interstate highway in Kentucky Tuesday.

Footage shows the plows at work as a winter snowstorm brought treacherous travel conditions to the state.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Areas near lake see as much as 16 inches of snow in latest winter storm

"Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Twitter post.


The National Weather Service expected the worst weather to hit the state on the afternoon of Feb. 15 through to the next day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelkentuckyicy roadswinter stormsnowsnow plowu.s. & worldroad safety
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW PLOW
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Wake County
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Cary prepares for winter weather with Snow Rodeo
Dozens of crews hit roads to prep for wintry weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County EF-3 tornado
Winter Storm Watch in effect through Thursday night
Dozens of graves underwater at Raleigh National Cemetery
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
What can the US learn from vaccination results in Israel?
Durham schools plan 'robust' summer programs
Duke researchers studying probiotic's effect on COVID-19
Show More
Some US workers getting paid to relocate during pandemic
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Widow of slain UPS driver says he was a 'hardworking and loving man'
How to slow down that annoying car warranty robocall
More TOP STORIES News